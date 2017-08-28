Gambling racket busted, ex-model among 25 held

Gambling and betting activities were being carried out at the house for the past 25 days. Express Gambling and betting activities were being carried out at the house for the past 25 days. Express

Days after an illegal casino operating from a south Delhi farmhouse was busted, Delhi Police late Saturday arrested 25 persons, including a 45-year-old ex-model for allegedly running a gambling den in southeast Delhi’s Greater Kailash-I area. They were released on bail hours later. Investigation so far has revealed that customers, all small-time businessmen, used to come in cabs to avoid parking brawl and detection.

DCP (southeast) Romil Baaniya said they received information Saturday about gambling and betting in a house at Pamposh Enclave. “A team was formed under the supervision of ACP (Lajpat Nagar) Satish Kain. A raid was conducted and 25 people, including owner of the house, Anupama Jain, were arrested. They were found indulging in gambling and betting at the time of the raid,” he added.

A case has been registered under sections 3, 4, 5, 9, 55 of the Delhi Gambling Act at Greater Kailash police station. Baaniya said Jain claimed to be an ex-model, and works as an event manager.

Twenty-four others, including servers and players, were arrested. “We have seized Rs 7.58 lakh, 45 packets of playing cards, 2,700 tokens of different value, poker table, a bingo game set, 25 cellphones and a currency counting machine. She was carrying out gambling and betting activities for the last 25 days. Most of the people who visited her home were from Greater Kailash, Munirka, Pitampura and Janakpuri area,” he added.

