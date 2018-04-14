Furnish info on number of vehicles hired: Delhi govt to head of departments

The Delhi government has asked principal secretaries and secretaries to provide information regarding the number of vehicles hired in their respective departments and expenditure incurred on them within 10 days. The move is intended to make an assessment of the use of cars as well as providing each department with a required number of vehicles for their official works, an official said.

The finance department of the Delhi government has asked the heads of departments (HODs) to submit details of the vehicles and their expenditure by April 22. “All principal secretaries and secretaries have been asked to direct the concerned officials to furnish requisite information to the finance department by April 22,” the official said.

He said the finance department had also sought details on the hiring of vehicles and expenditure incurred on them in January, but barring few departments, such information has not been provided.

Another official said that there are several vehicles lying unused in some departments. “Once such details are provided, a number of vehicles in various departments will be ascertained,” the official said.

