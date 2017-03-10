Funds disbursal for MCDs a poll gimmick: BJP

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, while presenting the budget on Wednesday, announced that the government will provide financial support of Rs 7,571 crore to the three MCDs. (Photo: Tashi Tobgyal) Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, while presenting the budget on Wednesday, announced that the government will provide financial support of Rs 7,571 crore to the three MCDs. (Photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

A day after the state government announced a bigger share of funds for the Municipal Corporations of Delhi, leaders in the BJP-ruled corporations expressed their scepticism with the move. BJP general secretary and Janakpuri West councillor Ashish Sood called the increase in allocation a “poll gimmick” and emphasised that unless the recommendations of the Fourth Finance Commission are implemented, financial recovery of the corporations would not be possible.

As per the recommendations of the fourth finance commission, the MCDs are entitled to 12.5 per cent of the state’s collection of taxes from the current four per cent.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, while presenting the budget on Wednesday, announced that the government will provide financial support of Rs 7,571 crore to the three MCDs, “which is 15.8 per cent of the total budget and 14.9 per cent higher than the funds given in the revised budget estimates of 2016-17”.

According to the budget, total financial support to the corporations include Rs 3,342 crore as their share in tax collection, Rs 1,810 crore as share in stamps, registration fee and one-time parking charges and Rs 700 crore as ways and means advance to the North and East Delhi Municipal Corporations. For implementation of various projects related to urban development, health, transport and education, the Delhi government gave the corporations Rs 1,718 crore.

The MCDs, struggling to keep up with their salary bills, have stated that the most important part of this is that these funds are given under non-plan heads since money under plan heads will go to specific capital projects. However, a government spokesperson clarified that the funds to the corporations will be given under non-plan heads and the corporations have been urged to streamline their functioning so that civic management does not suffer.

The MCDs are entitled to 10.5 per cent of the state government’s revenue. The three MCDs — North, South and East cover 97 per cent of the state’s population while the New Delhi Municipal Council and the Delhi Cantonment’s municipal board cover three per cent.

Out of this 10.5 percent, five per cent is given as grant-in-aid for education (for the MCD schools), four per cent is the “global share” of taxes collected by the Delhi government. This is adjusted by the state government on account of previous loans.

However, Sisodia said Wednesday that because of the poor financial condition of the North and East corporations, “we have not recovered principal and interest amount on outstanding loan liabilities.”

Nearly 1.5 per cent is Municipal Reform Fund (MRF), subject to administrative reforms such as e governance and bringing in more transparency.

These calculations are as per the recommendations of the third finance commission and the civic bodies repeatedly claim that this amount is not in accordance with the government’s earnings.