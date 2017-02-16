From toilets to electricity: AAP plans to cover it all in radio jingles

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File/PTI Photo) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File/PTI Photo)

With AAP ministers busy campaigning for the Punjab and Goa Assembly polls until recently, the party has been struggling to make time to plan events to showcase their achievements. But with municipal polls round the corner, the government plans to reach out to people in the capital using one of its favourite mediums — the radio.

Called ‘Do Saal Bemisaal’, the publicity campaign is set to begin soon and will be aired across radio channels for 10 days until the end of February. According to officials, the campaign’s creative heads have been asked to focus on achievements of departments such as Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), Public Works Department (PWD) and Power.

“The radio jingles are yet to be made. We are still in the process of collating data regarding work undertaken by various departments, and their achievements in the last two years. As most of the ministers were busy with polls, it has been difficult to get approvals,” a senior official said.

For now, officials said they are asking each department to provide data to highlight in the jingles.

For instance, DUSIB has been asked to provide data on rehabilitation of slum dwellers. “As of now, DUSIB has rehabilitated 1,034 families and will soon rehabilitate 6,178 more. All these families have been shifted to flats with in-built bathrooms, electricity and water facilities. This is one of the achievements we would like to showcase,” an official said.

The advertisements will also focus on the 4,119 toilets constructed between February 14, 2015, and March 31, 2016, and the 3,123 constructed between April 1, 2016, and January 10, 2017.

The government will also showcase low tariff rates of electricity in the capital. “In the first year after coming to power, the average cost per unit was brought down to Rs 4.85. This further reduced to Rs 2.49 per unit the next year,” said the source.

The jingles will also showcase work done in terms of infrastructure, especially the money and time saved in completion of various elevated corridors. “The actual cost of the Vikaspuri-Meera Bagh elevated corridor was an estimated Rs 559.60 crore. But the government only spent Rs 440 crore. Similarly, the advertisements will highlight other such elevated corridors,” added the source.