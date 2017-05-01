From today, women can use toilets at SDMC hotels

The south civic body has also said it has the support of the hotel industry to implement the order. (Representational) The south civic body has also said it has the support of the hotel industry to implement the order. (Representational)

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) Sunday announced “free usage of toilets/washrooms for women and children” at all restaurants and hotels under its jurisdiction from May 1, Monday. The corporation said it has “renewed its commitment” for the Prime Minister’s initiative — Swachh Bharat Mission — and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s desire to provide such a facility for free, keeping in view the safety and security of women.

“The facility shall be reviewed on the basis of the feedback, concerns and practical difficulties faced by the hotels and restaurants in due course,” SDMC officials said. The south civic body has also said it has the support of the hotel industry to implement the order.

On March 22, in response to an SDMC directive, the National Restaurant Association of India had said the policy to allow the use of toilets in hotels and restaurants will be implemented “on a trial basis for four weeks for women, only with discretion of individual restaurateurs covering the security and safety aspects”.

