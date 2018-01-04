From opponents to ex-allies, AAP faces heat over decision

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said the decision showed that Kejriwal was not functioning in a democratic fashion. Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said the decision showed that Kejriwal was not functioning in a democratic fashion.

The AAP’s Rajya Sabha came under fire from the opposition — and former allies. In a Twitter post, Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken shared Sushil Gupta’s resignation letter dated November 28.

According to Maken, when Gupta was asked the reason, he said he had received an offer for Rajya Sabha — something that Maken said was not possible. According to Maken, Gupta told him, ‘Sir aap nahin jaante’. “Less than 40 days — less said the better. Otherwise, Sushil is a good man, known for his charity,” Maken tweeted.

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, BJP’s Vijender Gupta, said, “The party has given up on its promise of being a party that represents the common man. They have nominated two big businessmen to Rajya Sabha.”

Lawyer Prashant Bhushan said, “AAP has given Rajya Sabha tickets to people who have not distinguished themselves in any public service and have no expertise on anything to qualify for Rajya Sabha, by ignoring voices of volunteers, which is the final denouement of a party which started with such promise. The party is now totally degenerate.”

Yogendra Yadav, who left the AAP, said, “I used to say that despite his other faults, Arvind Kejriwal can’t be bought. I defended him against Kapil Mishra’s allegations. Now I don’t know what to say. Speechless, ashamed and numb.”

