From extortion to murder, five most wanted have a killer CV

Following the shootout in Mianwali Nagar last week, where three people, including a police officer, were killed, main accused Satyawan Sherawat alias Sonu Dariyapur has joined a dreaded list — of the top five wanted criminals in Delhi. The list, as it stands now:

Sonu Dariyapur (35)

Hailing from Bawana’s Daryapur Kalan village, Sonu is wanted in several cases of robbery, extortion, murder, and carries a reward of Rs 1 lakh. He has been absconding since 2009 after jumping parole. Police also have records of 12 associates of Sonu, who have been providing logistical support to him. Samundar Khatri is one such close associate. Both men have committed several crimes across Delhi and Haryana, sources said.

Sources told The Indian Express that Sonu killed Bhupendra Sehrawat alias Monu Dariyapur for marrying his cousin. Police sources said Sonu and Monu used to be famous wrestlers in Bawana.

Samundar Khatri (42)

A native of Narela, Khatri has 14 criminal cases against him including assault, attempt to murder, extortion and under the Arms Act. In 2010, he was sentenced life imprisonment in a murder case in Sonipat but jumped parole. In 2014, he murdered a Delhi Police constable, who was chasing him in Civil Lines.

Hemant Pradhan (22)

Carrying a reward of Rs 50,000, Pradhan is believed to be the mastermind behind the murder of Najafgarh MLA Bharat Singh in 2015. During a gang war, his father and uncle were shot dead by Singh’s brother. Sources said police had traced his whereabouts to Dehradun and Haridwar in 2016. But since then, he has evaded arrest.

Jitender Gogi (30)

Police are also on the lookout for Jitender Gogi alias Raju of Alipur, who is facing five cases under the Arms Act, and attempt to murder and extortion. In July last year, he escaped from police custody while he was on his way to court from the Delhi border.

Police said Gogi and his rival Sunil alias Tillu have been running extortion rackets in Alipur and Sonipat for years. In the last two years, four members of the two gangs have been killed

Vikas Dalal (25)

Dalal is another name that has recently popped up on police radar. Police believe he is a key member of Manjeet Mahal’s gang. He was allegedly involved in the murder of one Rahul Mann alias Rinku in Gurgaon earlier this year. Police suspect he killed Mann due to personal rivalry. He was also allegedly involved in the murder of one Vikrant, suspected of killing Mahal’s father. Police said Khatri and Pradhan replaced two other criminals — Neeraj Bawana and Mahal — on the wanted list after their arrests.

Police said teams of Crime Branch and Special Cell, which track wanted persons, are on the lookout for each name on the list.

