Freedom doesn’t mean make campuses hub of anti-national acts: Kiren Rijiju

Kiren Rijiju (File Photo) Kiren Rijiju (File Photo)

Amidst tension in DU’s North Campus in the wake of clashes, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said freedom of expression in the country does not give right to make college campuses hub of anti-national activity. “No anti-India slogans will be allowed in the name of freedom of speech. Freedom of expression in the country does not give anyone the right to make college campuses hub of anti-national activity,” he told reporters in New Delhi.

Rijiju’s statement came a day after Ramjas College had turned into a battleground as students of Left-affiliated AISA and the RSS-backed ABVP, armed with hockey sticks, rained blows on each other, causing injuries to many. Tension prevailed on DU’s North Campus on Thursday in the wake of Wednesday’s incident even as members of students’ groups protested at many places, including at the Delhi Police headquarters, seeking action against the ABVP members.

Rijiju, an alumni of DU, said no one should make any statement which will harm the national interest. “India is a democratic country. We have fundamental rights but we have fundamental duties too,” he said.