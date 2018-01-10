Top News
  • Free pilgrimage for 77,000 senior citizens every year, Delhi cabinet approves scheme

Free pilgrimage for 77,000 senior citizens every year, Delhi cabinet approves scheme

Those selected can be accompanied by an attendant above 18 years, whose cost will also be borne by the government. Applicants should not have an income of above Rs 3 lakh per year, the government said.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: January 10, 2018 1:09 am
Arvind Kejriwal, Aam Aadmi Party, Magenta Line inauguration, AAP, Aam Aadmi Party, AAP donations, Kejriwal not invited for metro inauguration, Indian Express Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)
Related News

The Delhi Cabinet Tuesday approved a scheme that will, every year, give 77,000 senior citizens in the city a chance to visit various pilgrimage sites in the country for free.

Those selected can be accompanied by an attendant above 18 years, whose cost will also be borne by the government.
Applicants should not have an income of above Rs 3 lakh per year, the government said, adding that any Delhi resident over 60 years can visit Delhi-Mathura-Vrindavan-Agra-Fatehpur Sikri-Delhi; Delhi-Haridwar- Rishikesh-Neelkanth-Delhi; Delhi-Ajmer-Pushkar- Delhi; Delhi-Amritsar-Wagah Border-Anandpur Sahib-Delhi and Delhi-Vaishno Devi-Jammu-Delhi.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jan 09: Latest News