Free pilgrimage for 77,000 senior citizens every year, Delhi cabinet approves scheme

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

The Delhi Cabinet Tuesday approved a scheme that will, every year, give 77,000 senior citizens in the city a chance to visit various pilgrimage sites in the country for free.

Those selected can be accompanied by an attendant above 18 years, whose cost will also be borne by the government.

Applicants should not have an income of above Rs 3 lakh per year, the government said, adding that any Delhi resident over 60 years can visit Delhi-Mathura-Vrindavan-Agra-Fatehpur Sikri-Delhi; Delhi-Haridwar- Rishikesh-Neelkanth-Delhi; Delhi-Ajmer-Pushkar- Delhi; Delhi-Amritsar-Wagah Border-Anandpur Sahib-Delhi and Delhi-Vaishno Devi-Jammu-Delhi.

