Fourth policeman suspended over Ramjas violence

Six days after the alleged police brutality on Delhi University students, the Delhi Police have suspended one more policeman. Three policemen, a head constable and two constables, had been placed under suspension in the case last week. The Crime Branch has recorded the statements of at least 10 persons, including policemen and students, to ascertain sequence of events.

After the incident, an internal inquiry was ordered by Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, following allegations against his men of attacking students. An additional deputy commissioner of police was holding the inquiry. Meanwhile, a case under relevant sections was also registered at Maurice Nagar police station, the investigation for which was later transferred to the Crime Branch.

Sources said that another head constable posted in the north district was suspended and sent to district lines for his alleged inappropriate behaviour with students. His suspension was made on the basis of photos and videos collected by the inquiry committee, said sources. A police officer privy to the investigation said, “We have collected multiple videos and photographs related to the incident and also recorded the statements of a few persons.”