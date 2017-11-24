Four-year-old ‘sexually assaulted’ by classmate: Experts urge caution, ask if POCSO sections appropriate

Even as Delhi Police registered a case against a four-year-old boy, who allegedly sexually assaulted his classmate, under sections of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act, experts said the case “needs to be handled differently” and that counselling of both children “should be the priority”.

Advocate Shubhra Mendiratta, who represents minor victims at the special court exclusively dealing with POCSO cases, said police should understand why the boy has been charged under the Act.

“In this case, both children need deep counseling. The POCSO Act says intention to commit the crime has to be there. How can one say a four-year-old had an intention to molest the girl? I do not think sections of POCSO can be inserted in this case. To establish criminal intention is very important under the Act. Delhi Police needs to understand why… they have charged him under POCSO. It is a very different case, it has to be handled differently. But counseling both children should be the priority,” she said.

Professor Rajesh Sagar, who deals with child and adolescent psychiatry at AIIMS, said the four-year-old boy is “too young to have the cognitive ability to understand sexuality” and that specialists need to understand the reason behind his actions.

“First, we have understand his behaviour — if it was impulsive or if he was imitating something. We also need to understand what is happening around him. One needs to know the background and understand in depth the reasons for his actions. We should not jump the gun and start labeling young children as criminals,” Professor Sagar told The Indian Express.

“Sometimes, such a young child just reacts to what is happening in the environment. The child has seen a cartoon or plays a game, and tries to imitate them. Since a child of that age spends most of his time with the family, it is very important to know what is happening at home. Therefore, interaction with the parents is very crucial. Everything has to be understood from the perspective of the child. But in-depth information has to be sought from the parents. This is both to understand the act and for therapeutic purposes,” he said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App