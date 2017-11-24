Four-year-old ‘sexually assaulted’ by classmate: Accused only 4 yrs old, police in a fix, say will seek legal advice

With an accused who is only four years old, Delhi Police Thursday told The Indian Express that said they cannot book the boy or take legal action against him.

“According to Section 82 of the Indian Penal Code, nothing done by a child below seven years of age can be considered an offence. However, there are various aspects that can be looked into — like whether there was negligence on part of the school administration,” a senior police officer said.

The officer said they are consulting legal experts and scanning CCTV footage from the school to ascertain what transpired, and whether there was any negligence on part of the administration.

“CCTV footage has been analysed. The presence of teachers, children and staff members before and after the incident is being looked into to assess if there were any lapses,” said the officer.

Sources said police have counselled the accused boy as well as other children from his class in the presence of their parents.

The officer said, “This is not the first case of a minor under seven years of age being involved. In such cases, the possibilities of other lapses are looked into.”

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Shibesh Singh said the case is “sensitive” and that they are seeking help from legal experts.

“The allegations levelled by the girl’s parents against the school are also being looked into,” said Singh. Police said they are in touch with family members of both children.

