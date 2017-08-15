Four year-old girl dies in Rohini fire

A four-year-old girl died after a fire broke out at her house in Buddh Vihar area of Rohini on Monday, police said.

The fire broke out in a two-storey building, which also used to house a utensils shop, in the early hours of Monday, fire department officials said. Three fire tenders were pressed into action and the blaze was brought under control around 5 pm.

The victim, identified as Babli, was the youngest of three children in the house. Her father, Bharat Prasad, noticed the fire at 2.45 am.

The family members missed taking Babli along with them while fleeing, as she was sleeping in her uncle’s room. They realised she was left behind after they had entered the next building by climbing onto the terrace, police said. The girl’s body was recovered during the day.

