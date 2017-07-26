Four-year-old falls on boiling kettle, dies

A four-year-old girl accidentally fell on a kettle filled with boiling water while playing with her brother at their house in east Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar area Sunday. A day later, she succumbed to her injuries at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital while undergoing treatment, police said Tuesday.

Police said the incident took place when the victim’s elder sister, aged 17, was making tea for the family and had kept the kettle on the ground, next to the bed where the minor was playing. Police said that preliminary investigation has revealed that there was no “foul play”. Her family too maintained the death was an accident.

