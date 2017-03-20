Latest News

Four-year-old boy ‘run over’ in Gurgaon

Roshan allegedly failed to hear Mandal’s screams and hit the boy in the process, killing him on the spot.

By: Express News Service | Gurgaon | Published:March 20, 2017 3:57 am

The four-year-old son of a factory worker, who lived in the slums in Gurgaon’s Narsinghpur village, died after being run over by a vehicle, while he was defecating in the open. In an FIR at Kherki Daula police station, the child’s father, Gabbar Mandal, who hails from Bihar, said that he took the victim – his eldest son Aditya – to a vacant plot near their home so that he could relieve himself at 7 am on Friday. He has alleged that a neighbour, Roshan, who drove a tempo for the complainant’s landlord, started a tempo parked there, “in a hurry”. Roshan allegedly failed to hear Mandal’s screams and hit the boy in the process, killing him on the spot.

