Four rape cases reported in a day from across Delhi

In the third incident, a 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her landlord’s son in south Delhi’s Hauz Khas. (Representational) In the third incident, a 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her landlord’s son in south Delhi’s Hauz Khas. (Representational)

At least four cases of alleged rape have come to the fore on Wednesday, police said. In the first case, three persons have been arrested for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of casting her in a movie, police said. The three accused were arrested after the police received a complaint at Sarojini Nagar police station on Tuesday.

The complainant has told police that she met one of the accused in Mumbai and that he had told her that his relative is a director. When she met them in search of work opportunities, the men first took her to a mall in south Delhi and later to a house, where they raped her.

In the second case, a 60-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two minors — aged nine and five — in southwest Delhi’s Palam village by luring them on the pretext of giving them Rs 5. In the third incident, a 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her landlord’s son in south Delhi’s Hauz Khas. Police have arrested the 22-year-old accused from his residence. The incident came to light when the girl’s elder sister returned home from office and caught him in the act.

In a similar incident, a 32-year-old man was nabbed from Madhya Pradesh after a teenage girl alleged that he had been raping her for over a week, police said. Police said that the accused changed his looks to evade arrest. He, however, was arrested, police said.

The case had come to light on November 3, when the parents of the 14-year-old girl approached police claiming that their daughter had gone missing from northwest Delhi’s Netaji Subhash Place. “During investigation, we found that the accused — a watchman who worked in the vicinity — had also gone missing on the same day,” a police officer said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App