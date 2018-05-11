Four PWD officials questioned by Anti-Corruption Branch

The ACB Thursday arrested Vinay Kumar Bansal, the son of the CM’s late brother-in-law Surender Kumar Bansal, in connection with the case. The ACB Thursday arrested Vinay Kumar Bansal, the son of the CM’s late brother-in-law Surender Kumar Bansal, in connection with the case.

The Delhi government’s Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) has verified the role of four Public Works Department officials in the alleged PWD scam, after it established during its probe that the department’s internal quality assurance team did not inspect the drainage project even once. Officials added that the tender for the project was also given 46 per cent below the estimated cost of 4.9 crore.

The ACB Thursday arrested Vinay Kumar Bansal, the son of the CM’s late brother-in-law Surender Kumar Bansal, in connection with the case. Sources in the ACB said they have so far questioned an executive engineer, an assistant engineer and two junior engineers.

“Investigation has revealed that PWD officials deliberately ignored the construction quality of the project to favour the Delhi CM’s late brother-in-law Surender Kumar Bansal and his son Vinay Kumar Bansal for monetary gains. The full payment of Rs 3,10,09,533 crore has been released to Bansal,” sources said.

Last year, the ACB had registered three separate FIRs in the alleged scam, including one against Surender Bansal’s company — M/s Renu Construction Company. Sources said the ACB has already examined some PWD officials who will be questioned again in the coming days.

Sources said the agreement for the project stated that cement of only certain companies would be used during work on the drain. But during investigation, sources said ACB officials found that these brands were not mentioned in the company’s records.

ACB officials said the company started work on March 17, 2015, and was required to complete it on July 14, 2015 — with provision of a penalty of Rs 20,000 being levied per month for the delay. “It came to fore during the probe that while construction work was completed on November 23, 2015, no penalty was levied,” officials said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App