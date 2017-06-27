Four men steal Rs 37 lakh from Flipkart office, assault guard

Four armed assailants allegedly barged into a Flipkart dispatch centre in Shahdara’s Jhilmil area, injured a guard and fled with Rs 37 lakh. According to police, the incident took place on Saturday night when the employees were closing the office.

Police said the accused wore helmets and carried pistols. “There were three employees, including a security guard, in the office. The assailants held them hostage at gunpoint and took the keys of the cash counter,” an officer said.

The security guard, Naveen Kapoor, tried to intervene but one of the assailants hit him on the head with the pistol.

Police said the accused took away the cash as well as the DVRs of the one of the CCTV cameras installed on the premises. Once the assailants left, the men called police.

Police said the guard, who received head injuries, was admitted to hospital and discharged after treatment.

Police suspect an insider may be involved as the assailants knew the location of the cash counter. They have questioned the employees and scanned their mobile phones. Police are also trying to ascertain if an employee was sacked recently.

In March this year, another Flipkart office in Patparganj had been targeted by thieves.

