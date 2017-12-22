Four juveniles among five apprehended for gangrape

A 22-year-old woman alleged that she was gangraped by five persons, including four juveniles, in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri on Wednesday evening. Police said an FIR has been registered and the accused have been apprehended.

“The woman and one of the juveniles had recently become friends. He invited her to a party at his home in E-block, Jahangirpuri, on Wednesday evening. When the woman arrived, the juvenile’s four friends were already there,” a senior police officer said.

In her complaint to the police, the woman alleged that they began drinking and forced her to consume alcohol as well.

“Afterwards, they allegedly held her hostage for around five hours and gangraped her at knife-point. Around 1.30 am, they asked her to leave and threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident. The woman approached police and was taken to Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital, where medical examination confirmed she was raped,” a police officer said.

Police later apprehended the accused. “One of the accused, aged 22, was produced before a city court on Thursday. The court sent him to 14-day judicial custody in Tihar Jail. The four others were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and sent to a correction home,” the officer said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App