Four held with party drugs worth Rs 40 crore in Delhi

The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested four persons, including the relative of a Maharashtra-based politician, and recovered 5 kg of MDMA, a party drug, from their possession. The drug, popularly known as ICE, was set to be smuggled to the US and the UK, and is worth Rs 40 crore in the international market.

DCP (Special Cell) Sanjeev Yadav said, “On June 4, our team of southwestern range nabbed one Avdhesh Kumar, who runs a courier company from Mahipalpur, and 5 kg of the drug was recovered from him.”

Based on Kumar’s disclosure, his employers — Amit Aggarwal and Chandan Rai — were arrested. “Amit said the consignment was sent by Abu Aslam Qazim Azmi alias Aslam from Mumbai, who is in touch with the kingpin, based in Dubai. Azmi was tracked down and arrested on June 6 from a Mumbai hotel,” said Yadav.

During questioning, Azmi said he used to work in a cargo company in Dubai before moving to Mumbai. Some of his friends were in touch with the kingpin, Kailash Rajput, police said.

Police sources said Azmi is related to a politician, but did not reveal the name. On the directions of Rajput, Azmi supplied drugs via courier to France, Germany, UK, Spain and the US, police said.

About three years ago, Rajput was arrested by Mumbai police and Azmi helped him during his trial, police said, adding that they joined hands and started drug peddling soon after.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App