Four held for stabbing 47-yr-old to death in Delhi

Four men have been arrested and a juvenile apprehended in connection with the murder of a 47-year-old financier in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, police said.

“On March 14, Dinesh alias Chandan (22) was arrested and a juvenile was apprehended from Chirag Delhi on the basis of a tip-off. During questioning, they revealed that they killed Sanjay Chawla on the instructions of Rohit Thakur (30) and Rajender (33), for which they received Rs 35,000 each. Subsequently, the knife used to stab Chawla, and the clothes worn by the accused at the time of the incident were recovered. Rohit, Rajender and Manjot Singh (48), a gemstone dealer, have been arrested,” an officer said.

On February 8, Chawla was stabbed multiple times and succumbed to his injuries during treatment. “During investigation, it was found that Chawla used to provide loans against interest on a monthly basis. While analysing his financial deals, police zeroed in on Singh, who had taken a loan from the victim,” the officer said.

During questioning, Singh revealed that he had taken a loan of Rs 52 lakh from Chawla against monthly interest. “As he was unable to pay the interest, Chawla started pressuring him. Singh then planned to take revenge and roped in his acquaintances, Rajender and Rohit, promising to pay them Rs 5 lakh,” said DCP (south) Romil Baaniya.

