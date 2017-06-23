Four held for ‘raping woman from Gurgaon to Greater Noida’

Representational Image. Representational Image.

The Noida Police Thursday arrested four men in connection with the alleged gangrape of a woman, who had told police that she was forced into a car in Gurgaon and driven to Greater Noida — even as three men took turns to rape her.

The woman was eventually dumped on the roadside by the accused.

Police identified the arrested accused as Rahul and Naresh of Greater Noida, and Rashid and Ashru of Haryana. They were arrested from their homes in midnight raids.

Police said the woman may have known two of the accused and is believed to have accompanied them to a lodge in Faridabad before the incident. Another accused is still absconding, police said.

Police said that three of the accused are alleged to have raped the woman before driving her to Kasna in Greater Noida and dumping her by the roadside. The role of others is under investigation.

The woman was noticed by a passerby the next morning, following which she approached police. She told them the accused also beat her up and injured her head and face.

SSP (Noida) Luv Kumar said, “We have already registered a case of gangrape. The car used in the crime has been seized as well.”

