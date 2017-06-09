Four held, 5 kg drugs worth Rs 40 cr seized: Drug peddler is related to a Delhi politician, say Cops

A day after four alleged drug peddlers were arrested, Delhi Police Thursday said one of the accused is the nephew of a Delhi-based politician. Police sources told The Indian Express that Amit Aggarwal is a close relative of a former MLA. On Wednesday, four persons were arrested, including a relative of a Maharashtra-based politician, and 5 kg of MDMA, a party drug, was recovered from their possession. The drug, popularly known as ICE, was set to be smuggled to the US and UK, and is worth Rs 40 crore in the international market. The four were identified as Avdhesh Kumar, Amit Aggarwal, Chandan Rai and Abu Aslam Qazim Azmi alias Aslam from Mumbai. Azmi was is in touch with the kingpin, who lives in Dubai, said police.

Azmi was tracked down and arrested on June 6 from a five-star hotel in Mumbai, police said. Police, however, said the roles of the politicians in the racket have not surfaced so far. Police sources said Aggarwal, a native of Panchkula in Haryana, was running a courier company from Mahipalpur in south Delhi. He also had an office in Chandigarh, sources said. Police said Aggarwal and his father used to live in west Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh but his father shifted to Panchkula when he was a child. Police said he came in contact with one Alex, a drug supplier, who used to work for Azmi.

Aggarwal was influenced by Alex and Azmi’s the lavish lifestyles. Police sources said Alex told him, if he wanted to make a ‘quick buck’, he could join them in smuggling drugs. “He agreed and got into the racket. It was not possible for him to send parcels abroad without help from people. Hence, he took Avdhesh and Chandan into confidence and started supplying drugs,” said a police officer.

Sources said Azmi was running the business from a five-star hotel in Mumbai. He used to keep the consignments in the room. He used to stay in the hotel, even though his house was barely a kilometre away. Police said the exact source of the drug is yet to be tracked. “The Dubai-based kingpin of the gang used to instruct Azmi from whom to take the consignment and whom to deliver. He would ask him to park his car at a place and later was told him to take it from another place. In between, the consignment would be kept in the car,” said a source.

Police said this was done to ensure drug peddlers do not get to know each others’ identities. Police have launched a search to nab the kingpin and other members of the gang.

