Four from TN arrested for theft

Photo for representational purpose. Photo for representational purpose.

Four persons from Tamil Nadu were arrested for allegedly stealing mobile phones and valuables from cars. During interrogation, they disclosed that they used to throw currency notes of Rs 10 or Rs 20 near the window of a car to divert the attention of the driver. They would then steal whatever was kept near the front or back seat, and swiftly disappear, police said. The kingpin has been identified as one Sundaram from Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu, police said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now