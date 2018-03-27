Four friends chargesheeted under drugs Act in 2013 NRI death, police say victim took LSD

Sarna died in Sept, 2013 Sarna died in Sept, 2013

Four friends of a 24-year-old NRI, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances outside his friend’s flat in Kalkaji in 2013, have been chargesheeted under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act by the Delhi Police. The chargesheet, filed in a Delhi court recently, also states that Anmol Sarna, whose death had made headlines, was under the influence of “designer drugs and cannabis”.

Apart from the four friends, two drug peddlers have also been chargesheeted under the NDPS Act, and two security guards at the apartment complex for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. “The medical board stated in its report that Sarna’s behaviour was erratic, violent, abusive and hallucinating — typically seen in drug abuse cases, also known as ‘run-amok’ condition. Such behaviour is seen in cases of excessive intake of narcotic drugs where a person is unable to control his actions due to the effect of the intoxicating substances/drug leading to erratic behaviour,” police stated in its chargesheet.

Sarna, who finished high school in New York, was to head to Canada for further studies. He was found dead under mysterious circumstances on the night of September 13, 2013, outside his friend Pranil Shah’s flat. Initial investigation had showed that there was a party at Shah’s flat, which lasted till midnight, following which Anmol was allegedly beaten up by the two guards — Surender Bali and Naresh Mishra — for creating a ruckus in the complex. Anmol was found bleeding in the apartment complex at 2 am, and later died at a hospital.

The case was initially investigated by southeast police and later transferred to the Crime Branch.

Nine persons, arrested in connection with the case of murder and consumption of narcotics, are now out on bail. One of the accused, Dushyant Lamba, had committed suicide by dousing kerosene and setting himself on fire in Ghaziabad.

“During investigation, it came to light that Lamba was a drug peddler and had procured LSD from China, hidden inside books ordered online. He was procuring LSD from a Beijing-based contact, identified as Eric, via email. Later, payments were made through a money transfer service. He paid around $300-500 for one sheet,” police stated in the chargesheet.

Police found that Anmol’s friends — Shah, Ridham Girhotra, Shivank Gambhir and Madhav Bhandari — were present at the party.

“Bhandari was the one who procured five sheets of LSD from Lamba’s associates, identified as Nehul Swaroop and Bhuwan Sharma alias Potter from Noida, after giving Rs 7,000 to them. He then came back and they all consumed LSD. But Anmol became violent and started screaming. He started throwing utensils and when Shah’s father tried to intervene, he slapped him twice. He then came out of Shah’s flat and started running and screaming,” a senior police officer said.

“He was abusing and was stopped by the two security guards, who were asked by residents to control Anmol. When they tried to stop him, he got violent and, in retaliation, they started hitting him with their batons,” an officer said.

During investigation, police questioned Gambhir’s girlfriend, who confirmed that LSD was consumed. “Gambhir even sent some pictures of him consuming LSD to friends,” a police officer said.

