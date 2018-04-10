Four die in blaze at factory where doors were locked from outside

Firefighters at the factory in outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri on Monday. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra) Firefighters at the factory in outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri on Monday. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

Four labourers died and two were injured when a fire broke out at an illegal shoe-making unit in Sultanpuri Monday. The reason for the blaze is yet to be ascertained, officials said, adding that the factory was running out of a residential area, which is not allowed, and was locked from outside.

DCP (outer) M N Tiwari said a case under IPC sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) and 304A (causing death by negligence) has been registered at Sultanpuri police station. “We have arrested the owner, Biresh Gupta, and started a probe,” said Tiwari. The labourers were sleeping inside when the fire broke out, police said.

Fire department officials said a call was received around 6.30 am from Raj Park in Sultanpuri. “Fifteen fire tenders were pressed into service. The fire wasn’t very big but the casualties could be due to suffocation as the occupants could not exit the factory in time,” said chief of the Delhi Fire Service, G C Mishra.

The four-storey house converted into a factory is located at the centre of the congested Raj Park, and more than 40 labourers were present inside when the incident took place. “We are trapped inside as the owner used to lock the main gate from outside every night so nobody could do any mischief or steal anything. On Sunday night, too, he locked it from outside, due to which most of us had to jump off from the building while four of our colleagues got trapped on the first floor,” said Raees, a labourer who was sleeping on the fourth floor and had to jump out of the first floor window.

North MCD officials have said that the unit was operating illegally, and they did not issue any licence to them.

“It seems the fire broke out on the ground floor, where industrial adhesives are kept. Soon, it spread to the first and second floors,” said Raees. Another labourer, Mohammad Ali, said he had seen three metallic tins with a solution used to paste leather on the ground floor, and that it could have contributed to the blaze spreading rapidly. The dead have been identified as Mohammad Razi (20), Mohammad Shamu (17), Mohammad Baarish (18) and Ayub (17). All of them hail from Hardoi and had been employed at the factory for over two years. Baarish and Ayub were brothers. Their elder brother, Shanwaris, was also sleeping with them but managed to escape by jumping off the first floor.

Police sources said there are no proper records of labourers who worked there. “There was no separate room to sleep and no fixed time for work. We would get Rs 30 for each piece we made, and the factory owner would count the number of pieces at the end of each month. If he found any mistake, he would cut the money from our salary,” said Ali. The business was run by the same person who owned the building, police said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App