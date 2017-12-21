Four Dera supporters held for burning Rewa coaches

On August 25, two empty coaches of the Rewa Express stationed at Anand Vihar Railway Station were set ablaze (youtube) On August 25, two empty coaches of the Rewa Express stationed at Anand Vihar Railway Station were set ablaze (youtube)

Four men, suspected to be followers of convicted self-styled godman Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Singh, were arrested by Delhi Police and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) in a joint operation for allegedly setting fire to empty train coaches in Anand Vihar. The incident had taken place soon after the conviction of the Dera chief last August. Police sources said the activities of the four men were being monitored for the past few months.

Police said the four, identified as Vijay Malik, Bir Singh, Kanhaiya Lal Mittal and Harjeet Singh, were arrested by a team led by Inspector Umesh Barthwal and Azad Bhushan based on a tip-off.

“Police collected dump mobile data from the spot, and with the help of technical surveillance, found out the phone numbers of these persons. Police arrested them after collecting evidence,” sources said. On August 25, two empty coaches of the Rewa Express stationed at Anand Vihar Railway Station were set ablaze. Some bottles with an inflammable liquid were also found at the spot, police had said.

The RPF sought help from Delhi Police’s Special Cell and a joint team of both units arrested the four accused. The RPF said the accused admitted that they are Gurmeet’s followers and had set ablaze the coaches.

