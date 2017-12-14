Four DDA officials booked for ‘rape’

Four DDA officials, including a director, have been booked by police for allegedly raping and blackmailing a woman employee. Police said the accused also recorded the alleged act. DCP (south) Romil Baaniya said, “A case of rape and molestation has been registered against the four men at Kotla Mubarakpur police station. The case was registered days after the woman employee approached police with her complaint.” Police are yet to make any arrest.

The woman, in her complaint, said she joined the DDA in 2014 after her husband’s death. Police said she first approached her seniors with the complaint, in which she accused the four men of delaying her salary. She claimed she has not been paid since she started working at the agency.

Police said the first time the alleged sexual assault took place was inside a room at the office. She was also allegedly taken to a house in Gurgaon, where she was sexually assaulted several times, the complaint read. She also told police that the men filmed the alleged act and threatened to make the videos public.

Police said the woman did not approach them initially as the accused allegedly threatened to kill her and her son. The woman also expressed fears about the accused deleting CCTV footage from the places she was allegedly taken to, police said.

