Four burglaries at Golf Links in one month

With a fourth theft being reported within a month from the high-profile Golf Links area in Lutyens’ zone, Delhi Police are yet to find any leads in the cases. DCP (New Delhi district) B K Singh said, “We have registered an FIR and a hunt is on to nab the accused persons.”

The latest theft was reported by a 54-year-old Rajender Prasad Mittal, whose house was burgled in the early hours of May 15. Police said an FIR has been registered at Tughlaq Road police station and an investigation is on. No arrest has been made so far, a senior police officer said.

In his complaint, Mittal said the thief entered his house around 3.30 am on May 15 after breaking the lock of the main gate. He also claimed to have spotted the thief as he fled, and said he was of normal build, with cropped hair, and looked to be between 25 and 30 years of age.

The complainant said Rs 2,000 was stolen from his wallet and Rs 1,000 from his daughter’s purse.

The first incident was reported on April 21. Thieves broke into the home of a senior citizen and fled with Rs 20,000 and other valuables. Four days later, the thieves struck again. This time, they broke into the home of Vikram Bakshi, a former partner of McDonald’s India Pvt Ltd, and decamped with cash and jewellery.

A third theft was reported on April 30. “The case was registered by one Anuj Sanghi, who said thieves had broke in when his family was not home and made off with silver idols, jewelery and a camera,” a senior police officer said.

