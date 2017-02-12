Four arrested in Gurgaon gold heist 

30 kg of gold has been recovered. Manoj Kumar 30 kg of gold has been recovered. Manoj Kumar

The Special Investigation Team of Gurgaon Police has arrested four people, including the son of an Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel, in connection with the daring heist at the office of a private gold loan company. Over 30 kg of gold has been recovered from the four men.

Gurgaon police commissioner Sandeep Khirwar said they arrested three people from Farukhnagar, while one was arrested in Ahmedabad by the SIT. A hunt is on to nab the other accused, he said. “Those arrested have been identified as Hoshiar Singh (26), a resident of Farukhnagar; Vikas Gupta (25), a resident of Kanpur; and Bijender (24), from Jind. Devender (25), son of an ITBP jawan and a resident of Jind, was arrested from Ahmedabad,” he said.

As many as 829 pouches of gold weighing over 30 kg were recovered, along with two pistols and four rounds of ammunition. The incident took place on February 9 at the Manappuram Finance company’s branch at New Railway Road. A gang of armed robbers had overpowered the security guard and assaulted the branch staff before decamping with 32 kg of gold worth Rs 10 crore and Rs 8 lakh in cash.

Sources said Singh is a bookie, Vikas a property dealer and the other two are cousins who ran a call centre in Gurgaon. “The conspiracy was hatched by Singh and Devender as they were in debit,” police said. The teams had accessed CCTV footage after contacting the company’s head office in Kerala.