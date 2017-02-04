Four arrested for entering Delhi airport using fake tickets 

Four people, including two women, have been arrested for entering Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in New Delhi using alleged fake e-tickets. Officials said the incident was reported yesterday at about 1:00 PM when five people entered the terminal-II of the airport to travel to Hyderabad. Sensing their suspicious movements, on-duty CISF personnel intercepted them and checked their flight status from the airline which said that out of the five, tickets of four passengers were cancelled on January 9 itself.

“While the actual flier, a woman identified as Shama Khan left for Hyderabad, four others who entered the airport to see her off were detained and later handed over to police. The police booked the four, including two women, on charges of criminal trespass and other sections of IPC and arrested them as entering the secure airport terminal area using cancelled or fake tickets is a crime,” they said.