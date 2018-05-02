Found in woman’s bile duct: 14 roundworms

After suffering for six months, an abdominal CT scan on Sunita revealed presence of worms in the bile duct — which connects liver and intestines. (Representational Image) After suffering for six months, an abdominal CT scan on Sunita revealed presence of worms in the bile duct — which connects liver and intestines. (Representational Image)

It started with abdominal pain. Soon, the 38-year-old woman wasn’t able to digest food, had frequent bouts of jaundice and lost 12 kg in a month. The cause, doctors found: 14 live roundworms, each measuring 15-20 cm, in the patient’s bile duct.

After suffering for six months, an abdominal CT scan on Sunita revealed presence of worms in the bile duct — which connects liver and intestines. An endoscopic procedure revealed several live round worms.

Dr Arvind Khurana, Head of Department, Gastroenterology, at Fortis Hospital Shalimar Bagh, said, “Usually, roundworms are found in the intestines. Occasionally, they can migrate to the bile duct and cause pain, fever and jaundice. There have been cases where we have seen two or three roundworms in the bile duct, but 14 worms is extremely rare.”

“Once properly diagnosed, we managed to remove all roundworms endoscopically in a single session. Immediately after the removal, the patient was pain-free,” added Khurana.

Sunita said she had initially been prescribed antibiotics, but they did not help. “With time, I could not digest food and vomited three-four times a week. I kept suffering from jaundice. I was too weak to stand and had lost over 12 kg in a month. Thankfully, they were able to diagnose my condition… I feel much better now.”

Doctors said the life cycle of roundworms, found in areas of low sanitation, begins when eggs from adult worms in intestines are passed out with faeces, leading to contamination of the soil.

