Found alive before his burial, premature baby dies a day later

A 22-week-old premature boy who was reportedly declared dead by doctors at Safdarjung Hospital, but was found to be alive by the family, died on Monday afternoon.

“The baby died today (Monday) at 4.15 pm,” Dr A K Rai, medical superintendent at Safdarjung Hospital, said.

On Sunday, the baby’s father had said the nursing staff told him the baby was not breathing and handed over a “sealed packet”. “We had started to make arrangements for the funeral when we found that the limbs were moving. When we opened the packet, we could see the baby breathing. We made a PCR call and rushed to the hospital,” the father had said.

Following the allegations, hospital officials had initiated an inquiry to look into why the baby was declared dead. On Monday, officials at Safdarjung Hospital said the enquiry report has been submitted to the Union Health Ministry. “No medical negligence has been found on part of the doctors. It has also been found that it was not a delivery but a case of abortion. Also, the father was present when the aborted premature baby was handed over,” Dr Rai added.

Police said they have forwarded the father’s complaint to the Medical Council of India to ascertain if there was any medical negligence. “Unfortunately the newly born could not survive. We will forward all relevant documents and the father’s complaint to the Medical Council of India for a fact-finding enquiry. Legal action will be initiated on the basis of this enquiry… and after taking legal opinion on this matter,” Romil Baaniya, DCP (southeast), said.

“Under WHO guidelines, this is a case of abortion; we consider a case an abortion if it is either a 20-week pregnancy or if the baby weighs under 500 gms. In such cases, there is no revival,” Dr Pratima Mittal, Professor and Head, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Safdarjung Hospital, had said.

