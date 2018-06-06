Former sex workers in Delhi find a ray of hope

The official launch will be on August 15 (Representational) The official launch will be on August 15 (Representational)

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has extended a helping hand to a delegation of professors from Texas Christian University (TCU), who are working towards creating employment opportunities for former sex workers from GB Road.

Called ‘Savhera’, the group has been formed by Vanessa Bouche, assistant professor of political science at TCU, in association with NGO Shakti Vahini. DCW chief Swati Maliwal has offered financial assistance and councilling to the survivors.

“So far, Savhera has brought five former sex workers on board to package essential oils, which will be sold in the US. The training will begin soon, and the official launch will be on August 15,” said Rishi Kant of Shakti Vahini.

