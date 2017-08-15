Former-MLA writes to CM Kejriwal, asks exemption of women from toilet fee

- Toilet Ek Prem Katha box office collection day 4: Akshay Kumar film gets positive word of mouth
Former Rajinder Nagar MLA and BJP leader RP Singh has written to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demanding that women be exempted from paying a fee to use toilets. “…Poor jhuggi dwellers are forced into open defecation largely because of the fee charged for toilet usage. This
fee can be more than Rs 300-400 per month for women in a family and becomes unbearable if the toilet is used by all the women and girls at home. Sir, this Independence Day, can your good office set these poor women free from paying usage charges in all the public toilets,” he said in his letter to Kejriwal.
He has also asked the Delhi government to arrange for spaces where women can bathe securely. “During my 10-month tenure as the MLA, I had similarly arranged for eight public bathing spaces in Sangam Colony cluster (near Naraina Bus Depot),” he said.
The Delhi government has built several toilets for residents of JJ Clusters over the past two years. However, thousands of women and men are still forced to defecate in the open for the lack of clean and safe public toilets.
- Aug 15, 2017 at 7:56 amWhy only for ladies, why not for all? Why in Delhi only, why not through out India? 'Swachhata Abhiyan is taking Cess in addition to Corporation bills? How many dustbin (nearby colonies) has been built?Reply
- Aug 15, 2017 at 7:46 amFirst ask Mr Bodi not to block the bill if Kejriwal passes it. If you can look through your chaddi tainted glasses, too many bills (including Lok Pal) have been put on hold by Mr Bodi to spite the Delhi govt.Reply