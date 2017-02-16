Former JNU Vice-Chancellor dead at 71

Professor B B Bhattacharya, the former Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University, passed away Tuesday. He was 71. A noted Economist, he served as the 10th V-C from 2005 to 2011.

He was cremated at Nigambodh Ghat Wednesday. Born in Assam, he was also former director and professor, Institute of Economic Growth, New Delhi; and former professor, Indian Institute of Management-Lucknow (Noida campus). He was a consultant to bodies such as the World Bank and the IMF.