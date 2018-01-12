Former Jharkhand MLA’s son dies in accident

The accident took place in Vasant Kunj on Wednesday night The accident took place in Vasant Kunj on Wednesday night

The 19-year-old son of a former Jharkhand MLA died after his car hit a divider and turned turtle in southwest Delhi’s Vasant Kunj late Wednesday night. Investigation so far has revealed that the car hit the divider and toppled over after the driver lost control.

Police said that the impact of the collision was such that the car was completely mangled and that they had to use gas cutters to pull the victim out.

DCP (southwest) Milind Dumbere said, “The victim Sawarnim Shankar, son of former Jharkhand MLA Mani Shankar, used to stay at Niti Apartments in Preet Vihar. The incident took place around 1.30 am. After rushing to the spot, police found a Hyundai Xcent lying in a forest area along the Mehrauli-Mahipalpur road.

“Shankar was rushed to the Indian Spinal Injury Centre in Vasant Kunj. Doctors declared him brought dead,” DCP Dumbere said.

Police added that they are awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain if he was inebriated at the time of the incident.

So far, police have learnt that Shankar had come to Vasant Kunj to meet his friends at a mall. Eyewitnesses have told police that they heard a ‘blast’ and saw the car — which was being driven at a very high speed — falling into the nearby field.

