Former DU VC launches e-learning portals

Former Delhi University vice-chancellor Dinesh Singh on Wednesday launched two e-learning portals — The College of Startups and The Internet College. The private enterprises are meant to impart skill training through education. Speaking at the launch, he said, “The initiative stems from the concern I’ve had in the realm of knowledge and its relationship with society. Our knowledge systems are not hands on, they’re all blackboard driven.”

The two portals — http://www.internetcollege.in and http://www.collegeofstartups.com — will offer programmes to students for a fee, but will not provide any degree or certificate. Instead, Mozilla ‘open badges’ (visual tokens of achievement, affiliation and authorisation) will be given to students.

The Internet College will offer 14 programmes such as ‘English Language, Communication and Self-Enhancement’, ‘MBA — Gandhi Style: Innovative Management’, ‘Demystifying Palmistry Through Data’ and ‘Health Remedies through Kitchen Spices’, among others. The College of Startups has already collaborated with the Imperial College of Science, Technology & Medicine, London.

The Democratic Teachers’ Front of DU slammed the move, saying it “draws attention to worrying phenomena of commercialisation and privatisation of higher education and the brazenness with which personnel can move from public office to private business concerns”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now