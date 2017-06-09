Sacked AAP minister Kapil Mishra tries to enter CM Arvind Kejriwal’s house, stopped by police

Mishra was removed as the Water Minister from the Delhi cabinet and subsequently sacked from the party. Mishra was removed as the Water Minister from the Delhi cabinet and subsequently sacked from the party.

Former Delhi minister Kapil Mishra, who was sacked from the Aam Aadmi Party last month, tried to enter Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence along with his supporters on Friday but was stopped by police. The minister also staged a protest in front of his residence. Delhi minister Kapil Mishra had sought the Lt Governor Anil Baijal’s “direct intervention” in the city’s health department where he alleged irregularities in purchase of medicines and in payment to suppliers. The health department is headed by minister Satyendar Jain.

Mishra alleged, “Jain has himself admitted that Rs 300 crore have been allocated to procure medicines. The Delhi government boasts of having the highest budget earmarked for the health sector. In such a scenario how come there is a shortage of medicines? This is a scam.”

In his letter to the LG, Mishra wrote,“It is saddening that the chief minister is putting pressure on the chief secretary while keeping mum on the role of the health secretary or the health minister over the issue. I think the CM’s order, going out of way, should also be considered an act of corruption.”

Based on Mishra’s complaint, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of the Delhi Police had earlier in June launched a probe in a scam alleged in purchase of medicines by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. Searches were conducted in various locations in the region and the anti-graft body is also likely to write to the government to share details about the procurement of medicines.

