Former Delhi Mayor Rajni Abbi duped of Rs 1.59 lakh

Abbi told The Indian Express she was sleeping at home when the incident occurred. (File) Abbi told The Indian Express she was sleeping at home when the incident occurred. (File)

Rajni Abbi, who was the last Mayor of the erstwhile unified municipal corporation of Delhi, is working with the police at CR Park police station to nab a cheat, who allegedly siphoned off Rs 1.59 lakh from her account through fraudulent transactions made on her cloned credit card.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of March 13 and 14, when Reserve Bank of India removed the cap on cash withdrawals. “The con job was pulled off on March 13 from 11.58 pm to 12.02 am. It is suspected that the alleged swindlers copied Abbi’s card information and made a clone. In all, five transactions were made worth around Rs 1.59 lakh,” a police officer said.

DCP (southeast district) Romil Baaniya confirmed the incident, and said they have started investigation after an FIR under Section 420 of IPC was filed on March 19. “Investigators came to know from bank officials concerned that the transactions were made at one of their ATM kiosks, and after scanning the CCTV footage, police zeroed in on a man in a mask and cap,” the sources said.

Abbi told The Indian Express she was sleeping at home when the incident occurred and the debit card was with her. “We came to know about it after two days as I was not using my SIM card, where the transaction messages came… I haven’t shared any bank account details with anyone. On Tuesday, I called the investigation officer and went to the coffee shop where I used my debit card the last time. This was pre-planned as they withdrew the money after the RBI cap was removed.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now