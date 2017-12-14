Former Congress MLA under scanner for ‘helping jailed lawyer convert old notes’

Investigations by the Enforcement Directorate into the alleged illegal affairs of Delhi lawyer Rohit Tandon have thrown under scanner former Congress MLA Rajesh Jain who, the agency believes, helped Tandon convert over Rs 8 crore of demonetised currency into legal tender.

The agency will seek Jain’s custody to question him. Jain is currently incarcerated after he was arrested by the Delhi Police Crime Branch last month in a post-demonetisation illegal funds case.

Investigations have revealed that Jain and his son, Prateek, owned firms named Jai Jinendra Sales and Srinivas Sales and that “during demonetisation, these firms received money to the tune of Rs 8.71 crore (Rs 8.56 crore by RTGS and Rs 15 lakh in cash) from firms where the demonetised cash of Rohit Tandon was deposited,” an ED report alleged.

This amount, the report stated, was allegedly transferred and laundered to various other firms in a very “short duration”.

In May, the agency had conducted searches at Jain’s premises in Delhi, as part of its probe against Tandon and a few others who had been booked and arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED had alleged that Tandon and the other accused in the case “conspired so that demonetised currency would be collected and deposited in various accounts of the firms, which have huge cash in hand, and from those accounts demand drafts in fictitious names would be issued”.

As per the report, the probe also found that Jain and Mittal were allegedly “instrumental in picking Tandon’s demonetised cash between November 14-19 last year from various places… the same cash was transported and deposited in various bank accounts of shell companies”.

The ED took over the case and registered an FIR under PMLA after taking cognizance of the Crime Branch FIR on alleged fake accounts with deposits worth Rs 34 crore.

Last year, the Crime Branch had registered a case of cheating and forgery against Tandon, Jain, bank manager Ashish, Kamal Jain, Dinesh Bhola, Raj Kumar Goel, R C Sharma and Yogesh Mittal. They had allegedly conspired to exchange the demonetised Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes for new notes.

