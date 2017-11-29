Former Congress MLA Rajesh Jain held for ‘money laundering’

Jain, along with accomplices, conspired to change old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes for new ones by illegal means to earn a profit (Representational Image) Jain, along with accomplices, conspired to change old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes for new ones by illegal means to earn a profit (Representational Image)

Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested a former Congress MLA in connection with an ongoing investigation into a money laundering case registered in December 2016. The ex-MLA, Rajesh Jain, was arrested following an hour-long questioning session at the Crime Branch’s R K Puram office Tuesday, police said.

Police sources said that Jain, a three-time MLA from Sadar Bazar in central Delhi, complained of chest pain during his interrogation. He was taken to Safdarjung Hospital, where he was examined by doctors. He was put under arrest after doctors declared him fit.

JCP (Crime) Alok Kumar told The Indian Express that Jain was arrested on charges of corruption and forgery. He alleged that Jain, along with accomplices, conspired to change old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes for new ones by illegal means to earn a profit.

Asked why he was arrested almost a year after the case was registered, Kumar said, “Police were collecting evidence against. Further investigation into the roles of others in the crime is underway.”

Police said investigation so far has revealed that soon after demonetisation was announced in November 2016, illegal transactions of huge amounts were made in shell companies with fake names, addresses, PAN numbers and bank accounts. Police have found that forged documents and bills were used in the entire process.

The matter is also being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate and the Income Tax department.

Police said that the Crime Branch had arrested advocate Rohit Tandon from southeast Delhi’s Greater Kailash I in connection with the case. A case under various sections of the IPC was registered.

Jain was alleged working with Tandon, an officer said.

