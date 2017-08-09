Former Armyman’s suicide: Ex gratia referred to Centre

The Delhi government Monday filed a counter-affidavit in the case related to granting of Rs 1 crore as ex gratia to the family of Subedar (retd) Ram Kishen Grewal. (PTI photo) The Delhi government Monday filed a counter-affidavit in the case related to granting of Rs 1 crore as ex gratia to the family of Subedar (retd) Ram Kishen Grewal. (PTI photo)

The Delhi government Monday filed a counter-affidavit in the case related to granting of Rs 1 crore as ex gratia to the family of Subedar (retd) Ram Kishen Grewal, who had committed suicide, allegedly over the issue of One Rank One Pension. According to the affidavit, the ex gratia has now been referred to the Centre. Advocate Avadh Kaushik had filed a PIL in the HC against the government’s decision to award compensation and martyr status to Grewal. According to the counter-affidavit, the Delhi government on November 4, 2016, approved the release of Rs 1 crore to the late subedar’s family.

It said the council of ministers, in another cabinet decision on December 8, 2016, decided to make an exception to the ex-gratia scheme to war widows, war disabled, PoWs, missing in war/operation of defence personnel and decided that the amount will be paid under the scheme by “relaxing the provisions of the scheme for this particular case”. The L-G did not agree to the proposal saying the case was not within the ambit of the scheme for grant of ex gratia payment, said the affidavit.

