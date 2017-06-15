Former AAP Delhi unit chief questions Kumar Vishwas loyalty

AAP’s former Delhi unit head, Dilip Pandey, tweeted to AAP’s Rajasthan unit in-charge Kumar Vishwas asking him “why he criticises Congress leaders, but backs away from taking a dig at those from the BJP”. Pandey was referring to a speech made by Vishwas at the Rajasthan volunteers’ meet last week, where he said that the party will contest elections in Rajasthan with a constructive agenda, and not one where the “Maharani” (Vasundhara Raje) will be personally targeted.

“When speaking at the volunteers’ meet, he said there would be no attack on Raje. Then why attack others?” Pandey said. Vishwas could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.

