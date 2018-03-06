Forensic lab to check if balloons filled with semen: 21-year-old held for ‘throwing balloons at two LSR students’

Police said that they are awaiting a report from the CFSL before adding fresh sections of the IPC to the existing FIRs. (Representational) Police said that they are awaiting a report from the CFSL before adding fresh sections of the IPC to the existing FIRs. (Representational)

Delhi Police has arrested a 21-year-old man for throwing a balloon, allegedly filled with semen, at a student of Lady Shri Ram College last week. Maintaining that the arrest was made a few days ago, police said they have sent contents of the balloon to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) to ascertain whether it was, in fact, filled with semen.

A senior police officer said the accused is a resident of Zamrudpur and was arrested after an FIR, under IPC Section 188 (disobedience of public order), was registered at Greater Kailash police station.

Police said two such incidents were reported in a span of a few hours in Greater Kailash on March 28. Two different students of LSR had filed the cases, police said, adding that this happened despite CrPC Section 144 was invoked to dissuade motorcyclists from riding with balloons and pichkaris and ensure no water balloons are thrown.

The first complainant claimed that she was going in an autorickshaw when a semen-filled balloon was thrown at her. She said that the accused managed to escape in front of her.

“She immediately made a PCR call and recorded her statement. On the basis of the statement, police prepared sketches of the suspect,” an officer said.

While probing the case, police discovered that a similar incident was reported by another student of the same college.

“Another FIR was registered and beat staff at Greater Kailash police station were briefed about the description of the alleged accused. With the help of local intelligence, police arrested the accused,” the officer said.

Police said that they are awaiting a report from the CFSL before adding fresh sections of the IPC to the existing FIRs. “We have also moved an application to conduct a test identification parade (TIP) of the accused,” the officer said. Police said the accused has also been involved in alleged thefts and scuffles in the past.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has booked eight shopkeepers in southeast Delhi for violating norms by selling balloons of two inches or more when uninflected in size.

DCP (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said, “We had issued prohibitory order regarding selling of rubber balloons of two inches or more when uninflected in size. The case was registered after we found that shopkeepers were selling such balloons despite the prohibitory order. Five cases were registered at Amar Colony and three at Kalkaji.”

