‘Forced’ to operate oxygen cylinder, ward helper injured

Sharma says she did not know how to operate the oxygen cylinder

A ward helper at Hindu Rao Hospital risks losing her eye after the cover of an oxygen cylinder hit her while performing a procedure, she claims, she was not trained for. Seema Sharma (40), responsible for taking care of patients and assisting nurses, said she was asked by one of the nurses to provide external oxygen support to a patient in ward number 13 on January 6. She tried performing the procedure, and the next thing she remembers is a sharp pain in her left eye, which was “badly damaged”.

Police said they received a PCR call regarding an “oxygen cylinder blast”. “But the cylinder had not burst, there was a blast-like sound. She was injured by a plastic cap that hit her with high force,” said a police officer.

Police have registered a case under IPC sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) at Sabzi Mandi police station.

The hospital’s medical superintendent Ajit Goyal said, “They are multi-taskers and we have been giving them training. There was a patient who needed oxygen and she (Sharma) was asked to open the cylinder, which was operated wrongly and left her injured. She was rushed to AIIMS trauma centre. We have ordered an inquiry.”

Sharma, a mother of three, had been working at the hospital since September 7 last year. “The nurse told me I have to do these things. I did not know anything about the cylinder, I had not received any training… When I woke up at AIIMS trauma centre, my left eye was bleeding. The doctor said the iris was damaged and I needed an operation. But my hemoglobin was low and an operation couldn’t be performed, leaving my eye vulnerable,” said Sharma.

She said she was later taken to a different hospital, but is yet to undergo an operation. Sharma, who makes Rs 5,000 a month, claimed she had spent more than that on treatment. “How will I earn now? My husband lives in the village and I take care of my children,” she said.