Month after attack on africans: For the five accused, a life of fear

A week before their semester exams at Noida International University begin, five undergraduate students from Nigeria made a brief visit to their rented accommodation in Greater Noida’s NSG Black Cat Enclave to pick up some clothes and books. Since March 24, these second-year students have not spent a single night at the flat.

Accused in an FIR registered after the death of Manish Khari — a Class XII student who lived two houses away — the five students are facing charges under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc). “It is difficult for them to get a house of their own now. Last week, I discussed with madam (SP RA) to give them back their passports. I will need a letter to back that they are innocent. She asked me to give her 15 days,” said Charles Kennedy, from the Nigerian Citizen Welfare Association.

On the evening of March 24, Usman Abdul Kadir, one of the five accused in the case, was alone at the flat when a friend reached his house. “My friend asked if there had been some trouble since 15 people were standing outside the house. Within 10 minutes, more people gathered. They started to ring the doorbell incessantly. They barged inside as soon as I opened the door,” Kadir said. Pointing to Khari’s mother, those gathered told Kadir that her son had gone missing. For the next few hours, they searched his house, including the fridge, water tank and wardrobes. Khari’s family filed a police complaint alleging that he had been kidnapped, killed and “eaten” by these students.

“When I reached the society, my wife, who is an Indian, heard what the people there were saying. She told me these children will not be safe because locals were agitated. I told them that the police cell was safer than staying at their home and they spent the night at the police station,” Kennedy said.

A day later, Khari came home and the students were released. However, his condition deteriorated and he died. In the days that followed, tension in Greater Noida grew with locals holding protests, demanding that the area be made free of African nationals. One such protest at Pari Chowk on March 27 turned violent — at least four African nationals were beaten up and a car vandalised. Even as violence against African nationals seems to have reduced, the fear of another attack has not abated.

