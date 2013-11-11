For resisting extortion,cops set man ablaze

A 52-year-old man was allegedly set ablaze by two Delhi Police constables in Neb Sarai after he tried to intervene in a scuffle between his son and the policemen who were allegedly extorting money from him on Saturday.

Uday Chand,father of Naveen,who drives a shared auto-rickshaw,sustained 85 per cent burns and has been admitted to Safdarjung hospital.

A case of extortion and attempt to murder has been registered against Constables Surinder and Raj Kumar,who are posted at the Neb Sarai police station.

DCP (South) B S Jaiswal said,There are contradictions in the versions of the eyewitnesses. While the mans son has alleged his father was set ablaze by the constables,some eyewitnesses have said he set himself on fire. We have registered a case of extortion and attempt to murder against the two constables and have suspended them.

Speaking to Newsline,Naveen alleged Surinder,Raj Kumar and another constable Nand Ram Meena routinely harassed and extorted money form him and other drivers in the area. He also alleged that other drivers were scared that they would not be allowed to ply on the route if they supported him against the policemen.

According to Naveen,on Saturday evening,Surinder and Raj Kumar took him to a police booth near Gate No. 1,Sainik Farms,and beat him for money. I told them that I would give them the money,but they did not listen. They told me that they would frame me… They threatened that they would brand me a bad character and register cases against me if I did not pay them. I somehow managed to escape and called up my father, Naveen said.

Naveen claimed that his father came there and tried to intervene. This angered the policemen. The constables dragged him between two trucks parked on the road,took out petrol from their bike,poured it on him and set him ablaze. It all happened in seconds. The constables then fled the spot. I rushed my father to hospital, Naveen claimed.

Another constable Bapu Lala held me back when they dragged my father and set him on fire. I could not do anything and watched helplessly. No one came to his help, he alleged.

Naveen alleged on November 4,the constables had beaten his brother Sunil after he was unable to give them Rs 20,000. He alleged the constables had also confiscated their three-wheeler.

On November 5,I went to the constables,requesting them to give our three-wheeler back. But they refused. Finally on Saturday,I told my brother that I would pay them whatever they wanted, he said.

I also approached the SHO of Neb Sarai and complained to him but he did not entertain the matter, he alleged.

Complained to senior officers about extortion,but no action taken: Family

After the father of an autorickshaw driver,Naveen,was set on fire allegedly by two constables in Neb Sarai,his family accused the policemen of extorting money from autorickshaw and taxi drivers in the area for last four-five years.

According to Uday Chands family,constables Raj Kumar and Surinder made at least Rs 5 lakh every month by extorting money. They claimed that the policeman operated from a taxi stand near Gate no.1,Sainik Farms,where around 90 autorickshaws and 100 other vehicles are usually parked.

Chand,who has sustained 85 per cent burns,was taken to Safdarjung hospital by his son.

According to his son Sunil,Chand was set on fire when he tried to stop constables Nand Ram Meena,Surinder and Raj Kumar from harassing his other son Naveen for money.

Sunil also alleged that last week the three policemen had asked Naveen for a Diwali bonus. Sunil claimed that the three policemen regularly asked them to provide liquor and sought other favours from the autorickshaw drivers in the area.

They threaten to impound our autorickshaws if we dont give them money. Every month,they take Rs 1,000-5,000. We are also asked to deliver bread,butter and vegetables. This Diwali,constable Raj Kumar forced us to pay Rs 1,700, he said.

Sunils mother Savitri said many a times,verbal complaints were made to senior police officers about harassment. But,she claimed,no action was taken.

According to Savitri,Sunil had warned the policemen that he would file a complaint with senior officers. They dared us to do it and claimed that the money that they extorted from us went to the senior officers. My other son Naveen had also informed the local station house officer three days ago about the harassment, she said.

Savitri also added that this Diwali,Naveen had requested the policemen to wave off the local hafta because of financial crisis in the house. Sunil is undergoing treatment,while Naveens wife is pregnant. My other daughter is still unmarried, she said.

Other autorickshaw drivers,who were at the hospital where Chand was being treated,also alleged extortion by local police. They claimed that at a police post near the taxi stand,men were held captive and their vehicles impounded whenever the policemens demands werent met.

Naval Kishore,another autorickshaw driver,alleged that he had been paying hafta regularly to policemen.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App