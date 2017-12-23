For Rajya Sabha, AAP may bet on ‘grassroot workers’

With the Election Commission Friday announcing that elections to the three Rajya Sabha seats from Delhi would be held on January 16, AAP sources maintained that they are focusing on “individuals working at the grassroots” as potential candidates.

With an overwhelming majority in the Delhi Assembly, the party had been looking for a nomination outside its existing leaders — “economists and chartered accountants who were known nationally” — sources said. The reason, sources said, was to focus on issues such as GST and demonetisation and to counter “BJP’s brand of economics”.

“But we have not found people who are willing to go up against the BJP government in such a polarised political atmosphere,” a source said.

Since then, the party has changed its stance and is now looking at “grassroot-level workers”. “We are looking at ground level activists and workers who have impacted and brought real change to the downtrodden,” the source said.

AAP’s search for possible candidates for the Rajya Sabha seats comes at a time when its party has a number of senior leaders who could potentially be nominated. But a senior party leader said, “The problem with nominating one and not the other can lead to more tension within the party.”

The notification for the polls will be issued on December 29 and the last date for making nominations is January 5, 2018. The nominations would be scrutinised the next day and candidates can withdraw their names by January 8. Polling will be held on January 16 between 9 am and 4 pm, and counting of votes will be done the same day, the EC said. The term of the three members from Delhi — Karan Singh, Janardan Dwivedi and Parvez Hashmi — is due to end on January 27, 2018.

