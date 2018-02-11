For ‘pakoda protest’, four from JNU fined Rs 20,000 each

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has slapped a fine of Rs 20,000 each on at least four student activists of the NSUI for alleged indiscipline (File Photo) Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has slapped a fine of Rs 20,000 each on at least four student activists of the NSUI for alleged indiscipline (File Photo)

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has slapped a fine of Rs 20,000 each on at least four student activists of the NSUI for alleged indiscipline, apart from withdrawing hostel facilities of one student and punishing the others with a hostel transfer. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a TV interview, said that selling pakodas counts as employment, the NSUI had, on February 5, decided to sell pakodas to protest against the statement as well as compulsory attendance that has been introduced in JNU recently. The campus has seen a string of protests over the issue of attendance — on Saturday, a human chain was formed on campus.

“There is prima facie evidence that you were involved in blocking the road near Sabarmati bus stand and at T-point near Administrative Block since February 5, due to which inconvenience was caused to students, teachers, staff, visitors and schoolchildren. Vehicles carrying essential commodities to hostels, etc; were affected. Further, you were involved in forceful cooking of food at the protest site in spite of repeated requests from CSO (chief security officer) not to do this act. Moreover, you also forcefully laid an electric cable for screening of a movie at protest site at night. The above are acts of indiscipline and unbecoming of a student,” read an order by the Chief Proctor dated February 9.

It said that “despite the letter from the Chief Proctor’s office dated February 8, which stated ‘clear the blockade immediately failing which strict disciplinary action may be initiated against you’, you continue to occupy the location of your protest”.

“The Vice-Chancellor, in exercise of the powers vested in him… has ordered to impose on you a fine of Rs 20,000 and transfer to another hostel from the present hostel accommodation with immediate effect,” read notices issued to three students — Alimuddin, Mukesh Kumar and Manish Meena. Another, issued to Vikas Yadav, mentions the fine as well as “withdrawal of hostel facility with immediate effect for a period of two semesters”.

Chief Proctor Kaushal Kumar Sharma did not respond to queries by The Sunday Express.

